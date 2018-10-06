Peabody for Peace 5K hosts run, fundraising for Martin Richard Foundation

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - People gathered at the Peabody for Peace 5K on Saturday, running to raise funds for the Martin Richard Foundation.

The foundation, named after the 8-year-old killed in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, spreads peace and advocates for kindness and sportsmanship.

A ceremony was held on at the Leather City Common.

“Team MR8 is the team on the Boston Marathon course that you feel so much pride for running for that foundation,” Cailie Trombley, a team MR8 runner, said. “That was really my goal, just to be out there with that team and showing that support the foundation and that we’re keeping his memory alive and his message.”

In the days after Richard’s death, a photo of him holding a sign that read, “No more hurting people. Peace” went viral.

