Peabody gas station blanketed in powder after fire suppression system is triggered

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A gas station in Peabody was blanketed in white powder after the fire suppression system was triggered on Friday morning.

Firefighters responding to the gas station on Lowell Street found white power coating the ground near all of the gas pumps.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the system to go off.

Crews are now working to clean up the mess.

There were no reported injuries.

