PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Peabody community is mourning the loss of a local 11th grader who died over the weekend.

Freddy Espinal, a junior at Peabody Veterans Memorial High School, died after suffering a medical emergency while wrestling, according to Brooke Randall, the school’s principal.

“Freddy was a kind and talented young man and student-athlete with an infectious smile, who will be dearly missed by the entire PVMHS community,” Randall wrote in a letter to the school community.

Espinal’s wrestling coach described him as larger than life, both on and off the wrestling mat. He was also incredibly passionate about sports, his coach said.

Grief counselors and therapy dogs were made available to students and staff members Monday, Randall said.

A GoFundMe to support Espinal’s family has raised over $40,000 as of 6 p.m.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

