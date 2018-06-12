Peabody hockey teammates save man’s life after heart attack in locker room

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A weekly hockey game took a terrifying turn in Peabody after a man suffered a heart attack and collapsed in the locker room, but his teammates jumped into action to save his life.

Andy Ayers, a 50-year-old orthopedic surgeon, is grateful to be alive today after the scary incident.

“Feel very lucky,” he said. “Very lucky.”

Ayers reunited with his teammates for the first time since they helped save his life one week ago today.

The game had just ended and the team that’s been playing together for 5 years headed into the locker room. That’s when it happened.

“Really the last thing I remember,” Ayers recalled.

“I heard him drop,” said teammate Chris Monteiro. I saw him fall out of the corner of my eye.”

For the next 5 minutes or so, Monteiro rotated performing compressions with another teammate, Ken Fagan — neither of whom had any medical background.

“I’m really happy that he made it,” Fagan said.

Thankfully, a defibrillator was nearby, and teammates “shocked me back to life,” Ayers said.

Medics soon arrived and rushed Ayers to the hospital where doctors quickly opened up the blocked artery. Now, the father of five is soaking up the second chance at life.

“I’m hugging my children and my wife and family and trying to enjoy every minute with them.”

But he’s also remembering the players who made it all possible.

“This was our greatest victory,” he said.

Ayers says he hopes to be back on the ice in the next few months.

