PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A library in Peabody started a club for teens to access books that some schools have banned.

The books in question include:

To Kill a Mockingbird

Lord of the Flies

Of Mice and Men

Fahrenheit 451

The Catcher in the Rye

Heather Has Two Mommies

My Princess Boy

Library staff said they plan to talk to teens about why they believe some of the books are controversial.

“With these uncomfortable books, we can kind of get a glimpse into a life that we might not be able to understand first hand,” said Peabody Institute Library Senior Teen Librarian Allison Bridgewater. “We think that’s really important for teens to recognize, you can read whatever you want, even if someone’s telling you they don’t want you to read it.”

The club will meet on the first Wednesday of every month. The first meeting is on September 7.

