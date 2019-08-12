Peabody man accused of sexually assaulting relative’s in-home caregiver in NH

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A 71-year-old Peabody man is facing criminal charges after authorities say he sexually assaulted a woman who was working as an in-home caregiver for one of his relatives in New Hampshire.

Members of the Nashua, New Hampshire Police Department’s Uniformed Field Operations Bureau arrested Bruno Meoli on Friday on charges of attempted aggravated felonious sexual assault, special felony, sexual assault, Class A misdemeanor, and three counts of simple assault, according to police.

The arrest was the result of a May 10 report from a woman who said she was sexually assaulted by Meoli.

He was released on personal recognizance bail pending his Aug. 22 arraignment in Hillsborough County Superior Court- South.

