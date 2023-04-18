PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Peabody man accused in connection with an armed robbery at a Kay Jewelers store this week appeared in court on Tuesday to face a charge linked to the case.

He was ordered held without bail and was scheduled to be back in court next week as of Tuesday, according to Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker.

Officials said Starlin Batista, 21, entered the store at the Northshore Mall around 1 p.m. Monday wearing a white mask matching the one worn in the movie “Scream,” all-black clothing and a backpack with a note inside.

“Put everything in the bag,” the note said, according to police. “I give you two minutes before I shoot. Make a sound your dead gold money.”

Store workers said they gave Batista several thousand dollars worth of expensive watches and gold jewelry but told him the money was locked in a safe, according to court documents.

Documents said Batista then ran out of the store and jumped into a car with three people in it. Batista told the people in the car to “go” and ran away when they didn’t move, according to documents.

Police said a sergeant saw Batista still wearing the white mask and walking close to an access road near the mall after the incident. Batista tried to flee the scene, but was taken into custody, according to police.

The police report in this case said Batista was never seen pulling out a gun. Some of the clerks, though, noticed the silhouette of a gun in Batista’s pocket, according to the same report.

Police said officials found a black BB gun as well as several stolen necklaces and watches during the arrest.

Batista’s father was in court as his son faced a judge.

He said he was unable to explain why Batista would do such a thing.

“My heart is broken now,” Jose Batista said. “I say ‘Go to the school.’ He say ‘No, I working, I working.’ But now, no work, nothing.”

Starlin Batista was charged with one count of armed and masked robbery, according to the DA.

He is set to appear back in court for a dangerousness hearing on April 24.

