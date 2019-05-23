Peabody man charged with beating girlfriend’s dog to death faces judge

MALDEN (WHDH) - A Peabody man facing animal abuse charges appeared before a judge Thursday.

Steven Severino, 31, appeared in Malden District Court, accused of beating his girlfriend’s dog to death.

Severino claims he took the dog for a walk and it got off the leash.

He says he found it unconscious at the bottom of a flight of stairs.

But police say kids who live next door heard the abuse and recorded it on a cell phone.

Severino is due back in court in July.

