Peabody man charged with murder in Mattapan shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Peabody man was arrested and charged with murder after police say he shot and killed a man in Mattapan on Sunday.

Police responding to the area of 60 Goodale Rd. about 9:54 a.m. found an unnamed man in his late 20s suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police then located and arrested 29-year-old John Patterson in connection with the incident.

Patterson is expected to be arraigned on murder and firearm charges in Dorchester Municipal Court on Monday.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call homicide detectives at 617-343-4470.

