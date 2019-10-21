PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Officers arrested a Peabody man after finding hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of illegal marijuana products, police said.

Gary Cioffi, of 9 John Road, is scheduled to appear Monday in Peabody District Court on charges connected to the seizure of thousands of marijuana products, including THC-infused Wonka Bars and Nerds Rope.

No additional information has been released.

