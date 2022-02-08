PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Peabody man recently won $10 million on a Massachusetts State Lottery instant ticket game.

In January, David Coulter became the first person to hit for a $10 million prize on the new “$10,000,000 Winter Riches” instant ticket game, lottery officials said.

Coulter opted to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $6.5 million. He told lottery officials that he plans on using a portion of his winnings to assist his parents.

Coulter purchased the winning ticket at E Market on Lowell Street. The store will receive a $50,000 bonus for the sale.

