Peabody man wins $1M lottery prize on ticket sold in Lynn

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Peabody man has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$5,000,000 100X Cashword” instant game.

Keith Chamness and his fiancee decided to go out for breakfast when he got the day off from work due to inclement weather.

On the way home, they stopped at the 7-Eleven on Western Avenue in Lynn and he bought his winning ticket.

Chamness chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment $650,000 (before taxes).

One $5 million prize and five additional $1 million prizes are still available in the $20 instant game.

