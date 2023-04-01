BOSTON (WHDH) - Robert Tucker, of Peabody, has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game.

Tucker chose the annuity option on his prize and received the first of 20 annual payments of $50,000 (before taxes). He plans to put some of his winnings toward traveling.

He purchased his winning ticket at T.J.’s Variety on Lynnfield Street in Peabody. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

