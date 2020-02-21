Peabody man wins $2M Mass. lotto prize on same day his 10th grandchild is born

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Peabody man has won a $2 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant game.

Jose Almeida chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $1.3 million (before taxes).

He bought his winning ticket on Feb. 12 — the same day he welcomed his tenth grandchild — at Friendly Market on Springfield Street in Somerville.

The store will receive a $20,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

Two additional $2 million prizes and three $1 million prizes remain in the $10 instant game.

