Peabody nurse receives encouraging heart notes from neighbors

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Peabody nurse dealing with the coronavirus pandemic was welcomed home with special surprise by her neighbors.

Families from neighboring homes got together and placed heart-shaped notes on the nurse’s front door and cooked her a warm meal after a long day in the ICU.

The nurse, who’s been dealing with coronavirus patients at her workplace, was all smiles after she pulled into her driveway and discovered the surprise.

Parents and children alike participated in the nice gesture to let their neighbor know that she is appreciated.

“I feel like we’re more family than we are neighbors,” her neighbor Robin Howcroft said.

Another neighbor said, “We know that she’s in a tough time now, and we want to just pick her up and make her feel good. At least for a couple hours.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)