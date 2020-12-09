PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of Peabody will be able to get tested for the coronavirus for free on Wednesday.

The city has set up a free testing site for residents ages 5 and older at Higgins Middle School on Perkins Street from 4 to 8 p.m.

People who go to the testing site must bring proof of residency.

Insurance information is not required.

Residents can pre-register to get tested here.

