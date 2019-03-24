Peabody police ask for help finding missing 17-year-old girl

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Peabody police are turning to the public for helping finding a 17-year-old girl who was last seen at the North Shore Mall on Sunday.

Samantha Marino is described as being 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing about 80 pounds.

She was last seen at the North Shore Mall wearing a white longsleeved shirt with a black bow.

Police say she may be heading to New Hampshire or New Jersey.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peabody police at 978-531-1212.

