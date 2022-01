PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Peabody police are turning to the public for help in their search for a missing man.

Daniel Donovan was last seen around 2 p.m. Wednesday at Beverly Hospital, police say

Anyone with information is urged to call authorities at 979-531-1212.

Missing person: Daniel Donovan, from Peabody. Last seen at Beverly Hospital on 01/26/22 at 2pm. If you see Mr. Donovan, please contact the Peabody Police Dept at 979.531.1212. pic.twitter.com/wTkHfkyCNh — Peabody Police (@PeabodyPolice) January 29, 2022

