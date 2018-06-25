PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Peabody police are searching for a man accused of taking photos of children throughout town.

Police have received multiple calls about a man who claims to work for an agency that enters pictures into the Amber Alert system.

One of those calls came around 6:30 p.m. Sunday when several juveniles reported a man trying to take their photos at the North Shore Mall.

He was gone when officers arrived, police said.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call Peabody police.

