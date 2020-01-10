PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Peabody Police Department is mourning the loss of K-9 Caine who passed away after suddenly falling ill this week.

Caine was taken to Bulger Veterinary Hospital for an evaluation Wednesday evening, where veterinarians determined that he would not be able to survive his illness, according to Peabody police.

Caine passed away peacefully Thursday with Officer Corey Salvo and his wife by his side.

The 4.5-year-old, who joined the Peabody Police Department in 2016, is credited with finding about 30 missing or wanted individuals, police said. He had been deployed more than 280 times.

Arrangements are being made to honor Caine for his dedicated service.

