LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 13-year veteran of the Peabody Police Department was arrested for Breaking and Entering by Lynn Police, according to Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett.

James Festa was arrested by police Wednesday morning after a Lynn resident called 911, reporting a man had broken into the residence and refused to leave.

Festa has been charged with Breaking and Entering in the daytime for a felony placing a person in fear.

Peabody Police placed Festa on administrative leave with pay. Officials said Peabody Police Chief Thomas Griffin ordered an internal investigation into the incident.

Festa was arraigned Wednesday in Lynn District Court and is expected in court Thursday morning for a dangerousness hearing.

Authorities said the incident remains under investigation.

