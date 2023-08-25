PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Peabody police officer was forced to fatally shoot a dog that went on the attack Thursday night and left its owner and her boyfriend hospitalized.

Officers responding to a reported active dog attack in the area of 22 Endicott St. learned a dog had escaped when it chased the family cat outside and when its owners tried to stop it, it started to attack them, according to police.

The owner and her boyfriend climbed a car to stay away from the animal until police arrived.

But when officers arrived, they climbed down, and that’s when the dog grabbed the woman by the head and refused to let go.

After the dog was shot, the woman and her boyfriend were taken to Salem Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

