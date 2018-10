PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Peabody police officer was rushed to the hospital Monday night after getting struck by a car, police say.

The incident occurred about 6:15 p.m. in the area of Lake Street.

The officer was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital.

No additional details were immediately available.

