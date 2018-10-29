Peabody police officer struck, injured by car

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Peabody police officer was rushed to the hospital Monday night after being struck by a car, officials say.

The officer, whose name has not been released, was struck in the area of Lake Street around 6:15 p.m.

He was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital.

The extent of the officer’s injuries was not released.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)