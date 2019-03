PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Peabody police announced that a 17-year-old girl who was last seen at the North Shore Mall on Sunday has been located.

Samantha Marino was last seen at the North Shore Mall wearing a white longsleeved shirt with a black bow.

She was later found, according to police.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)