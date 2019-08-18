Peabody police searching for missing 16-year-old girl with medical condition

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Peabody police are asking for help finding a 16-year-old girl with a medical condition who was reported missing on Saturday.
Yorelus has been reported missing since around 3:50 p.m. Saturday afternoon and was last seen in the downtown area.
Her destination is unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Peabody Police Department at 978-531-1212.
