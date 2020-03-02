Peabody police warning public after recent uptick in coyote sightings

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Peabody are warning the public to be aware of their surroundings following a recent uptick in reported coyote sightings.

Law enforcement officials said in a tweet that they have “been made aware of an increase in the number of sightings of

coyotes throughout the city.”

The department says it is discussing the issue with the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife and the Environmental Protection Agency.

