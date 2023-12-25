PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - One young Peabody resident is going above and beyond this year to help make the holiday season merry and bright, assembling a sprawling display full of inflatable decorations.

The display includes more than 100 inflatables and showcases a range of characters spanning from classics like Santa and the Grinch to others like Homer Simpson and SpongeBob.

“I love this time of year,” said display creator Noah Roan. “It’s my favorite.”

Roan is a 21-year-old college student. Speaking with 7NEWS, he said he has been spreading Christmas cheer for most of his life.

“I used to love just putting it up and looking at it,” he said. “But now, just seeing everyone enjoying it is probably my favorite part.”

What started with one inflatable, over the years, has blown into a neighborhood attraction, drawing people from far and wide to find their favorite characters in the sea of inflatables at Roan’s parents’ property on Glen Drive.

“We’ve never got this many people,” Roan said. “But it’s been crazy lately.”

“Everyone loves the Rudolph ones, the Mickey ones,” he continued.

Roan said this year’s display took roughly one month to set up and came with challenges.

Wind, at one point, damaged part of the setup.

Still, Roan said it was all worth it to share the gift of Christmas cheer.

“We had a guy here the other night who said he was not in the Christmas spirit at all and this made him get into the spirit,” he said. “So, that’s what I hope to get out of it.”

Though the holiday season may be winding down this year, Roan said he is already planning a display for Halloween next year.

