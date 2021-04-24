Peabody residents team up to help injured 11-year-old celebrate birthday

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A community came together to throw an 11-year-old a special birthday bash on Saturday.

Olivia Bormann just got out of Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital Friday after being treated for a spinal cord injury for the past six weeks, and Peabody residents and officials threw her a giant party and donated to her family to help with medical costs.

“It’s been an emotional journey that we’ve been on right now but we’re happy to have her home, and that we have our friends and family with us,” said Michele Bormann, Olivia’s mother “It just shows you how much love that this little girl has out there and how important she is to so many people.”

