PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Karl’s Sausage Kitchen in Peabody is closing its doors after over six decades in business.

The restaurant has been a staple in the community since it opened in 1958, serving delicious food and a lifetime of memories.

Restaurant owners say it was a difficult decision, but they are grateful for longtime support from their customers.

“The economic times are not pretty for a small business owner here in Massachusetts,” said owner Anita Gokey. “Covid hit us really hard. The lack of employees has been very difficult. We sought for about two years for a new owner for the business and you know we’re a unique opportunity. We’re you know, sausage making, small production, grocery store. Almost too many things going on in the same space. It wasn’t a right fit for anybody so uh we found someone who’s interested in the building and we decided to go that avenue.”

The restaurant will close January 18.

