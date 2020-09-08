Peabody student athletes call for fall sports

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Peabody High School students called for officials to allow fall sports at school commitee meeting Tuesday.

The Northeastern Conference, which includes Peabody, previously voted 9-3 to postpone all fall sports due to the coronavirus pandemic. Dozens of students came to Higgins Middle School, where the school committee was scheduled to meet Tuesday, waving signs and chanting in hopes the committee would change its mind.

“We said why not give it another shot, come out here and hopefully make some type of difference,” said student Aja Alimondi. “A couple of other teams in our conference are deciding to play and we think it’s only fair we get to.”

