Peabody van with medical equipment inside for young girl stolen

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Peabody woman says her van, which included medical equipment for her daughter, was stolen and she’s hoping whoever took it will return bring it back.

“I want to believe that my children are growing up in a community where things like this wouldn’t happen, but I don’t know,” said Marina Condon. “It’s just pretty sad. I have a pretty bitter feeling.”

Condon can’t believe someone would steal her keys and take off with her minivan. That’s what she says happened Thursday afternoon outside the Peabody Institute Library. And what’s worse, her 2-year-old daughter Arianna, who has spinal muscular dystrophy, had orthotic shoes and other equipment in the van.

“That’s why we have a van. It’s for her,” Condon said. “She has nurses, one-on-one, who work with her. That’s why we got a van so she can sit with her and monitor her when we drive.”

Condon was in the library Thursday and went to the bathroom, but didn’t take her bag. She thinks someone took her keys and took off with the van.

“To be honest, I just want my vehicle back with all the items in there,” she said.

Peabody police say car thefts like this are extremely rare in the city, and the assistant director of the library is stunned.

“I was shocked,” said Gerri Guyote. “I’ve been working here for 17 years, and it’s the first time anything like this has happened.”

Meanwhile, Condon is getting Arianna fitted for new shoes. She says insurance will replace the stolen equipment and van.

“It’s kind of sad. It’s not a fancy car to get a joy ride. It’s a mom’s car (with) two car seats,” she said. “It also had a handicapped (placard) right in there on the dashboard that belongs to Arianna. I mean, it’s kind of sad.”

