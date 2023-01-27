PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A mother was charged Friday in connection with the death of her 2-year-old daughter, who allegedly was exposed to illegal drugs while the two were living in the mother’s car, a prosecutor for Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker said in court.

Vanessa Jeising, 28, was ordered held without bail following her arraignment in Peabody District Court. A not guilty plea was entered on her behalf for two felony charges: Permitting Substantial Injuries to a Child, and Reckless Endangerment of a Child.

Assistant District Attorney Kate MacDougall told Judge Sarah Joss that Jeising allegedly contacted a friend after her daughter, Lily Iorio, appeared unresponsive in their car during the early morning hours of Jan. 18.

Police later found evidence of illegal drugs in the vehicle, MacDougall said.

The friend encouraged Jeising to take Lily to the hospital, before the friend called Peabody Police to alert them of the impending arrival at the Lahey Medical Center, Peabody. Police escorted Jeising and her daughter into the Emergency Room, where efforts to revive Lily were unsuccessful.

Jeising was arrested Friday. She is due back in court on Feb. 3 for a 58A Dangerousness Hearing. Jeising was represented Friday by attorney F. Reed Cutting of Salem.

The case is being investigated by detectives from the Peabody Police Department, as well as troopers from the Essex County District Attorney’s Office State Police Detective Unit.

