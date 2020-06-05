Peaceful Black Lives Matter rally draws hundreds in Brookline

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of people showed up to a peaceful protest in Brookline on Friday in support of Black Lives Matter.

The rally began in Cleveland Circle and ended in Amory Park in the afternoon where demonstrators knelt for nearly nine minutes in honor of George Floyd.

Floyd was killed after an officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes over a week ago in Minneapolis.

Protesters marched from Cleveland Circle down Beacon Street to the park where they remained for about an hour.

Demonstrators say they are there to stand in solidarity for racial justice.

One organizer said she thinks demonstrations like these will get more people involved.

“I think a lot of it will be individual acts and people looking in themselves and figuring out what they can do in their communities, so the more people doing that the more widespread it will all be,” she said.

