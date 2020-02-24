Peaceful end to standoff in Stoughton, shelter in place lifted

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Stoughton police asked residents to shelter in place for several hours Monday night due to an investigation in one neighborhood.

Officers responded to 412 Willow Street took a mother and her adult son into custody after she allegedly pointed a gun at a neighbor during a dispute.

Upon their arrival, the woman retreated into her home and refused to make contact with the police.

Multiple state and regional agencies were called to assist as a precaution.

The gun ended up being a BB gun, according to police.

Any safety risks were also removed from the home, according to police.

The woman will face assault charges.

No injuries were reported

Residents living near Kay Way and portions of Willow Street near the Randolph town line were urged to stay in their homes for several hours while investigators worked in the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

BREAKING… @StoughtonPD say there will be a media update in 15-20 min. Stay tuned. @7News https://t.co/7TabyxkHxN — Justin Bourke (@JBourkeOn7) February 25, 2020

Due to police activity we have been forced to close Kay Way and portions of Willow St on the Randolph line. This subject is contained but we do ask people in that area to shelter in place. This will be the official source of info. Do not rely on what is heard on scanners. #SPD — Stoughton Police (@StoughtonPD) February 24, 2020

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)