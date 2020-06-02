Peaceful, powerful candlelight vigil ends in tense standoff in NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Hundreds of people attended a peaceful rally in Manchester, New Hampshire Tuesday night as protests unfolded across the nation for the eighth straight day.

Stark Park cleared out around 10:30 p.m., immediately after the vigil and many took off down Elm Street blocking traffic and launching fireworks, other projectiles at police vehicles along South Willow Street, according to posts on the Manchester, NH police Twitter page.

Officers said some arrests were made.

Group is now near Chipotle’s on S Willow Street. The protestors are screaming at officers and calling names. Police are still trying to work with them, they are using a loud speaker to give commands. Some arrests have been made. pic.twitter.com/lyBg6ezA8A — Manchester NH Police (@mht_nh_police) June 3, 2020

In one of the more moving parts of the event held earlier in the night, speakers read out eulogies delivered at the funeral services of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and read off a long list of names of victims who have died at the hand of police violence.

Organizers of the event said they have been protesting for years, but what is happening to the nation right now feels different.

“What is happening in the country now, we know that it is time for us to stand up and do something,” one woman said. “We wanted to bring the community together tonight in order to really remember these people whose lives have been lost to police brutality.”

This time it hurts more, we feel the same about every killing, every slaying from police brutality but this is the one where black people have had enough,” another protester said.

The organizers said they plan to hold more events like this in Manchester.

