An escaped peacock who bit a man spent the night roosting in a tree in the Bronx.

Despite all efforts to safely capture the bird, officials say “Raul” is still perched high up in the tree.

The peacock flew from its coop at Bronx Zoo on Wednesday. Firefighters say it went on the attack, pecking a man who tried to trap it.

The Zoo hasn’t said how it plans to get Raul back home.

