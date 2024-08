HARWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Harwich are in pursuit of a missing peacock.

Authorities said the bird escaped his enclosure on Sunday and was last seen on Cahoon Lane near Route 6.

Officials said he is skittish around people, so you should not try to catch him if you spot him around town, but instead to call police.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)