NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A peacock was spotted roaming the streets of New Bedford Tuesday, and New Bedford Animal Control shared its picture to get the peacock back home.

The bird was quickly reunited with its owner.

Animal Control said it was spotted near Acushnet Avenue and Marlboro Street.

