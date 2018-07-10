Peacock saved by Animal Rescue League of Boston looking for forever home

BOSTON (WHDH) - A peacock rescued by the Animal Rescue League of Boston is in need of a forever home.

The 2-year-old peacock was found as a stray in Brewster and nobody has stepped forward to claim it. The rescue league says the peacock is “in remarkable shape and healthy.”

“The peacock will soon be available for adoption – anyone interested must demonstrate that they have the proper set up to house a peacock – ample space with a proper enclosure,” the league wrote in a Facebook post. “ARL will also be reaching out to area zoos to determine if anyone would be willing to take in this striking animal.”

