Peacock spotted roaming around Somerville

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - There is a peacock on the loose in Somerville, according to a man who snapped a photo of the bird on Friday.

Tim Devin says he photographed the peacock lurking next to a vehicle on Oxford Street in the city’s Spring Hill neighborhood.

Earlier this year, police in Boston were forced to get creative when a peacock fled from the Franklin Park Zoo.

A missing peacock was also found in Marshfield in June.

