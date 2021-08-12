Regional planners are recommending reduced energy usage on Thursday since the peak demand forecast has been bumped up 600 megawatts to 25 gigawatts, close to this summer’s current peak of 25.1 gigawatts set June 29.

Using ISO-New England’s estimates for daily and hourly demand, the Metropolitan Area Planning Council assigns a risk category to each day: likely, possible or unlikely to be the annual peak demand day.

The council has attached a “possible” tag to Thursday, and estimates four to seven “likely” days each summer.

The council recommends that energy users plan to reduce demand starting at least one hour in advance of the peak time, since the numbers can change throughout the day.

The most common hours for the annual peak are 4 to 6 p.m. in July or August. The council says the peak has been moving later in the day in recent years due to more distributed energy resources like solar.

On Wednesday, actual demand on the grid just after 5 p.m. was 23.5 GW compared to an ISO-NE forecast of 23.62 GW.

