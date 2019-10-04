VAN BUREN, Maine (AP) — Peak foliage has arrived in northern Maine, the home of some of the earliest leaf-peeping opportunities in the eastern states.

The Maine Office of Tourism says the northern part of the state reached peak conditions around the end of September, which is typical. The office says the rest of Maine will start seeing more color among the leaves later in October.

Much of the state is experiencing low-to-moderate conditions, while leaf peepers in parts of the western mountains are also seeing high amounts of color.

State fall foliage coordinator Gale Ross says “weather going forward includes seasonal day and cooler nighttime temperatures,” and that will bring out classic autumn foliage colors.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)