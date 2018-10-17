AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Northern and Down East Maine are moving past this fall’s peak foliage, while the rest of the state is just starting to get there.

The Maine Office of Tourism says the state has reached the part of autumn in which it’s “ablaze with color.” It says most of the state’s progression to colorful leaves will begin about now, while coastal Maine tends to reach peak conditions later in the month.

Maine fall foliage spokesperson Gale Ross says some of the best leaf-peeping spots in the state are in central and southern Maine and along the coast. The state listed all of the state as in “high” or “peak” foliage conditions with the exception of far northern Maine in its Oct. 10 foliage report.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)