BOSTON (WHDH) - Saturday’s nor’easter dumped well over a foot of snow is many communities, but the wind gusts that accompanied the storm packed a serious punch.

Howling winds along the coastline and on Cape Cod knocked out power to more than 100,000 of homes and businesses.

Here is a look at some of the peak wind gusts so far:

Wellfleet – 82 mph

West Dennis – 81 mph

Rockport – 76 mph

Scituate – 72 mph

Hull – 65 mph

Beverly – 63 mph

