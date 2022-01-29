BOSTON (WHDH) - Saturday’s nor’easter dumped well over a foot of snow is many communities, but the wind gusts that accompanied the storm packed a serious punch.
Howling winds along the coastline and on Cape Cod knocked out power to more than 100,000 of homes and businesses.
Here is a look at some of the peak wind gusts so far:
Wellfleet – 82 mph
West Dennis – 81 mph
Rockport – 76 mph
Scituate – 72 mph
Hull – 65 mph
Beverly – 63 mph
Visit the 7Weather page for the latest weather updates.
(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)