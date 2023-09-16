Strong winds blew up and down the coast of Massachusetts, and gusts on the Cape topped 60 mph as Lee passed New England on its way to Maine.

As predicted, peak winds in Dennis and Provincetown were measured at over 60 mph.

Peak winds in Barnstable, Wellfleet, Chatham were all over 50 mph, the National Weather Service announced. Closer to Boston, Scituate winds clocked in at 45 mph.

In a post on X, NWS Boston said “tropical storm force wind gusts have been confined to The Cape, Islands, and coastal areas. Further across the interior it’s been a relatively quiet start to the weekend other than light rain and breezy winds.”

In coastal communities, wind is whipping around sand on beaches and bringing cooler temperatures across the region.

