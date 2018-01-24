Pearl Jam announces pair of shows at Fenway Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - Iconic rock band Pearl Jam is returning to Boston’s Fenway Park for a pair of shows this summer.

The Seattle-based rockers will perform at Fenway on Sept. 2 and 4 as part of “The Away Shows” concert series.

The band will play Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Washington, on Aug. 13. They’ll then play Chicago’s Wrigley Field on Aug. 18 and 20.

Pre-sale for tickets begins Friday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. Public ticket sales begin Feb. 21 at 10 a.m.

