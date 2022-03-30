NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian was airlifted to a Boston hospital Wednesday night after being struck by car in Newburyport.

Emergency crews responding to reports of the crash on Route 1 near Hill Street found a 25-year-old man suffering from serious injuries, according to a release issued by the police department.

The driver of the car remained at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

