GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Gloucester police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just outside the Dunkin’ on Washington Street for reports of the crash.

The 70-year-old victim was airlifted to a hospital for treatment and police say they are in critical condition.

No further details were released.

