BOSTON (WHDH) - A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Boston on Saturday.

Officers responding to the crash on Comm. Ave. around 8 a.m. found the pedestrian critically injured, Boston police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

